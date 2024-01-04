04.01.2024 LISTEN

John Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to revolutionize the energy sector by providing more cheaper and reliable electricity.

He said there will be tax incentives for businesses that will embrace the 24-hour economic model.

Mahama's vision aims to stimulate economic growth by increasing productivity, efficiency, and creating an environment conducive to business operations.

The former president highlighted the importance of improved security and public safety as the cornerstone for the implementation of a 24-hour economy.

In a New Year message delivered in Tamale, Mahama asserted, "My government will provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for those participating businesses based on a time-of-use tariff system."

Under the proposed time-of-use tariff system, companies subscribing to the 24-hour economy will benefit from modern smart meters.

These meters will be calibrated to charge a lower tariff per kilowatt-hour for power consumed during off-peak hours, encouraging businesses to operate during non-peak periods.

Additionally, Mahama announced that businesses embracing the 24-hour economic policy would receive tax incentives to reduce operational costs and enhance competitiveness.

This strategic approach, according to him, aims to create a favorable environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to the overall economic development of the country.