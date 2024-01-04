Lithium deal: The colonially imposed royalties should have been minimum of 50 percent — Prof Gyampo

Modern Ghana logo
Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, is arguing that the country's royalties of the lithium mining deal should be much higher than the negotiated 10%.

He noted in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 4, that accepting only a 10% royalty of the lithium resources "is an extreme display of mediocrity."

He said "The colonially imposed 5percent royalties should have been 50 percent at the minimum. So if we have an opportunity to negotiate for a better deal, we should not just condone mediocrity by accepting a 10 percent royalty and tout it as an achievement or a better deal."

Prof Gyampo has been a vocal critic of the lithium mining agreement signed between the Ghanaian government and mining firm Barari DV Ltd last October.

He argues that Ghana is not getting sufficient benefit and value from the deal.

The vocal political scientist adds that those defending the 10% royalty rate as adequate "do not love Ghana more than those of us expressing contrary views about the deal."

He is calling on the government to have more open consultations with stakeholders and experts to craft a better agreement.

Isaac Donkor
