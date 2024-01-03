Modern Ghana logo
Court remands House help over alleged murder of 83-year-old madam

Court remands House help over alleged murder of 83-year-old madam
The Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi has remanded into police custody a 22-year-old house help for the alleged murder of an 83-year-old woman at Ayigya, in the Oforikrom Municipality.

Maku Kuame was alleged to have carried out the heinous crime in connivance with her boyfriend, at dawn on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, when the old woman was asleep.

The old woman was said to have accused the suspect of stealing monies her children abroad sent to her.

The plea of Kuame, who was put before the court on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, was not taken and she would reappear before the court presided by Mr Kwaku Baah Frimpong, on January 17, this year.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector O.N Tetteh, prayed the court to remand the suspect to enable the police to continue with the investigations.

GNA

