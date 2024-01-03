Interest of state must be paramount, let's reconcile as one people — Afenyo-Markin

Mr Alexander Ato Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, has urged people in the area to put the interest of the state above their personal interest.

He made the call at the 2024 edition of the Masquerading competition at Winneba, where he reminded Ghanaians that politics was a competition of ideas and not war.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority leader in Parliament, said the political class in Parliament were not enemies but friends who socialised after heated debates on the floor of parliament.

“If you are fighting your brother or a sister who does not share the same political views with you, know that you are fighting a lost battle,” he cautioned and urged Ghanaians to unite and never allow partisan politics to destroy the nation.

He stated that the advanced countries quickly developed their democracies because their countries came first before any other thing.

He commended women in development in the constituency for positively contributing to the local economy, saying, however, that there was more room for improvement.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was disappointed that some youth in the Constituency, who had had the opportunity to serve in the security agencies, were facing disciplinary actions for indiscipline which could lead to their interdiction or dismissal.

He urged them to refrain from abusing the uniform and ensure that discipline was always their hallmark.

“Let us reconcile as one people and contribute our quota towards the total development and growth of Effutu and Ghana,” he stated.

He applauded the 2024 Effutu Masquerading Competition Committee for putting their rich expertise together for a peaceful competition.

Nobles No. one, Egya No. two, Tumus No. three, Red Cross No. four and Royals No. five were the Masquerade groups which participated in the 2024 competition.

They were taken through disciplines such as inspection of costumes, march pass, slow dancing/blues, adaha meaning speed or hot dancing.

At the end of going through all the disciplines, Nobles No. One was adjudged the overall best-performing group for 2024, taking home a trophy.

The second position went to Red Cross No. four and Royals Number five groups, Tumus No. three placed third while Egyaa No. two was fourth with each also receiving a trophy.

Earlier, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, urged the groups and their supporters to embrace peace, for it was only through cohesion that the needed development would be realised, hence, they must bury their grievances and differences to forge ahead as one people.

Among personalities at the event were Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba, Dr Alex Bonney, a Trade Unionist who chaired the event, service commanders and personnel, representative of the Traditional Council and Members of the Local Council of Churches.

-GNA