Move with hope and determination; better future is within our reach — Mahama tell Ghanaians

Headlines
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has told Ghanaians to enter the new year with hope, determination and unity as they await positive change in 2024.

In a New Year message delivered on Wednesday, January 3, Mr. Mahama acknowledged the difficulties facing the country but called on citizens to persevere in their quest for a better Ghana.

"Fellow Ghanaians, thank you for your resilience, strength, and perseverance. Despite the difficulties we have faced, I am inspired by the undying spirit of our nation. In this new year, let us move forward with hope and determination, knowing that a better future is within our reach," he said.

Mr. Mahama expressed optimism that with the collective efforts of Ghanaians, the NDC can deliver the change needed to reverse the nation's economic woes.

"Change is coming! I am confident that together, we will change the direction of this country - THIS YEAR - on December 7, 2024, and build a brighter future for Ghana. A future you will be proud of," he posited.

The former President also assured Ghanaians that the NDC is committed to protecting their vote in 2024.

“Let me assure you that your votes will count because we shall protect and secure them. Together, we shall build the Ghana we want - a prosperous and just Ghana filled with opportunities for all," Mahama said.

