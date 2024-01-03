Modern Ghana logo
Exam fraud reflects deep-rooted integrity deficits in Ghanaian societies — Kofi Asare

Education Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch
Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

The persistent cases of exam fraud manifesting in Ghana are reflective of wider integrity deficits embedded in the society, according to education policy watchdog Africa Education Watch.

In a statement on Facebook, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare noted that "exam fraud is only a manifestation of deep-seated societal corruption."

He added that “But for integrity deficits, there wouldn’t be the need for BECE. We spend over GHC 100 million on BECE just for SHS placement purposes. A credible continuous assessment system could have been used; But where is the integrity?"

Mr. Asare argued that solely addressing instances of exam malpractice will not provide a lasting solution, as such breaches stem from flaws ingrained in the country's social values and practices.

"Only a holistic approach to curbing the attractive and fast-consuming sub-culture of corruption can sustainably end exam fraud. Otherwise, we are solving symptoms in the interim," the education policy advocate stated.

He advised that inculcating virtues of integrity and honesty in the youth from a young age could help reverse the trend.

“Let’s teach our kids integrity and honesty; they are tomorrow’s teachers, supervisors, leaders, BECE & WASSCE candidates,” he suggested.

