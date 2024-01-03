Prominent Ghanaian religious leader warns against legalising LGBTQ+

Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation, Apostle Kadmiel E H Agbalenyon, has urged the Ghanaian government and Christian community to resist any move to legalise LGBTQ+.

According to him, homosexuality is an evil act that led to the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible.

During a church-organized demonstration, Apostle Kadmiel warned that legalising LGBTQ+ in Ghana could lead to a repetition of the biblical narrative.

The call to action comes in response to Pope Francis's monumental decision on December 18, 2023, directing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

While the move is seen by some as inclusivity, Apostle Kadmiel sees it as undermining Christianity, calling for Pope Francis's immediate resignation.

In a related development, Chief Jihad - Ashaiman Muslims Coalition, Illiasu Alhassan, has urged parliament to swiftly pass the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law. He believes the legislation will serve as a definitive stance on the LGBTQ+ issue in Ghana and beyond.

Ghana's societal fabric faces a crossroads, as these religious leaders intensify their stance against LGBTQ+ rights. Their opposition aligns with a broader global conversation on the intersection of religious beliefs and evolving societal norms.

The debate also echoes within the corridors of parliament, where the urgency to enact the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is becoming a focal point, shaping the nation's narrative on these complex social issues.