Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Prominent Ghanaian religious leader warns against legalising LGBTQ+

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Prominent Ghanaian religious leader warns against legalising LGBTQ+
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation, Apostle Kadmiel E H Agbalenyon, has urged the Ghanaian government and Christian community to resist any move to legalise LGBTQ+.

According to him, homosexuality is an evil act that led to the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible.

During a church-organized demonstration, Apostle Kadmiel warned that legalising LGBTQ+ in Ghana could lead to a repetition of the biblical narrative.

The call to action comes in response to Pope Francis's monumental decision on December 18, 2023, directing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

While the move is seen by some as inclusivity, Apostle Kadmiel sees it as undermining Christianity, calling for Pope Francis's immediate resignation.

In a related development, Chief Jihad - Ashaiman Muslims Coalition, Illiasu Alhassan, has urged parliament to swiftly pass the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law. He believes the legislation will serve as a definitive stance on the LGBTQ+ issue in Ghana and beyond.

Ghana's societal fabric faces a crossroads, as these religious leaders intensify their stance against LGBTQ+ rights. Their opposition aligns with a broader global conversation on the intersection of religious beliefs and evolving societal norms.

The debate also echoes within the corridors of parliament, where the urgency to enact the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is becoming a focal point, shaping the nation's narrative on these complex social issues.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Graduate students spend about Gh30,000 on research for a year; pay our support grant or we'll demonstrate —GRASAG 'threatens' gov't, stakeholders Graduate students spend about Gh₵30,000 on research for a year; pay our support ...

3 hours ago

KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of govt; he wont be sacked – Murtala Muhammed #KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of gov’t; he won’t b...

3 hours ago

Dont make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priestto NPP, NDC Don’t make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priest to NPP, NDC

3 hours ago

Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale  

3 hours ago

Auntie Munis death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – Bawumia Auntie Muni’s death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – B...

3 hours ago

God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the record home - Mahama God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the...

3 hours ago

I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah

3 hours ago

GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags

3 hours ago

NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirants removal from vetting list NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirant’s removal from vetti...

3 hours ago

Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour  

Just in....
body-container-line