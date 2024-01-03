Don’t make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priest to NPP, NDC

03.01.2024 LISTEN

Reverend Father Stephen Asante Bekoe, the Parish Priest of the St Anthony Catholic Church at Ejisu, has asked politicians not to see the 2024 general elections as “a do-or-die affair.”

He said the elections should not overshadow everything in the country, adding that it should be seen as a periodic event needed to usher in fresh ideas and policies that would strengthen democracy and speed up the transformation and development aspirations of the people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu, he said, elections were processes which involved two things – either you lose or win.

“And if you lose, that will not be the end of your political career,” he told Ghanaian politicians.

He advised against politics of insults, lies and intimidation, saying Ghanaians should be able to identify specific policies and programmes from political parties to enable them to make informed choices.

Rev. Fr. Bekoe urged politicians to respect the views of others as they embarked on their political campaigns.

He entreated Christians in politics to let their political life resemble the life of their Lord Jesus Christ.

GNA