Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
03.01.2024 Social News

One killed, three others hospitalised as Toyota Hilux crash into building at Fawoman

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
One killed, three others hospitalised as Toyota Hilux crash into building at Fawoman
03.01.2024 LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead with three others hospitalised after a Toyota Hilux ran into a building at Fawoman in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The fatal accident, according to some residents occurred when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the house

Speaking to this reporter, a resident, Mr Kofi Mensah said the gory accident happened on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He revealed that, the car with registration number GN-1988-20 lost control and crashed into a nearby house which had a family of four.

He noted that the three who sustained severe injuries have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He revealed that the matter has been reported to police for further investigations.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Graduate students spend about Gh30,000 on research for a year; pay our support grant or we'll demonstrate —GRASAG 'threatens' gov't, stakeholders Graduate students spend about Gh₵30,000 on research for a year; pay our support ...

3 hours ago

KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of govt; he wont be sacked – Murtala Muhammed #KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of gov’t; he won’t b...

3 hours ago

Dont make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priestto NPP, NDC Don’t make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priest to NPP, NDC

3 hours ago

Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale  

3 hours ago

Auntie Munis death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – Bawumia Auntie Muni’s death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – B...

3 hours ago

God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the record home - Mahama God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the...

3 hours ago

I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah

3 hours ago

GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags

3 hours ago

NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirants removal from vetting list NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirant’s removal from vetti...

3 hours ago

Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour  

Just in....
body-container-line