One killed, three others hospitalised as Toyota Hilux crash into building at Fawoman

03.01.2024 LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead with three others hospitalised after a Toyota Hilux ran into a building at Fawoman in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The fatal accident, according to some residents occurred when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the house

Speaking to this reporter, a resident, Mr Kofi Mensah said the gory accident happened on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He revealed that, the car with registration number GN-1988-20 lost control and crashed into a nearby house which had a family of four.

He noted that the three who sustained severe injuries have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He revealed that the matter has been reported to police for further investigations.