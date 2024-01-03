Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Irate youth storm Atwima-Twedie TVET, vandalise properties

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Over 30 armed men have reportedly stormed the Atwima-Twedie Technical Institute in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, destroying the school's properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The suspects who were allegedly carrying locally manufactured guns and machetes, according to report, are some youth from Atwima-Agogo, a nearby community that shares boundaries with the Twedie township.

The Assembly Member for Twedie Electoral Area, Hon Augustin Osei in an interview with this reporter revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, January 1, 2024 as students are currently on vacation.

He revealed that the suspects after destroying the school's properties also made away with some personal items belonging to the students.

He added that the school's air conditioners, street lights, sign post, among other things were destroyed in the process.

Communal clash
Hon Augustin Osei noted that the incident occurred following a communal clash between some youth at Atwima Twedie and Atwima Agogo.

Hon Augustin Osei explained that several vehicles, houses and other properties in the Twedie Township were vandalised.

"I learned some misunderstanding erupted between inhabitants of the two communities on Christmas Eve, the residents of Atwima Agogo came and attacked their counterparts from Atwima Twedie on New Year," he stated.

He noted that police in the region have taken over the two communities to restore calm.

