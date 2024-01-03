Please hand over to Bawumia to avoid further blunders – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia at the helm of affairs as he ends his final year in office.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe said the President's decision to appoint KPMG, a private entity to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd is erratic.

He advised that to avoid additional blunders going forward, President Akufo-Addo should hand over to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the last 12 months he will stay in office.

“Clearly the President has lost faith in all the state's investigative bodies to investigate the SML matter. Not even in his own Office of Special Prosecutor he championed with such fanfare and millions of tax payers' money.

“I know the President is worried about mounting quarterly/monthly scandals even in his last year in office, (which he alone must be blamed for) but l had no idea he would be this erratic in asking a private company with NO constitutional power to investigate grave acts of state institutions the same private company advises for a fee and in some instances in direct competition with other clients of the same state entities it works for.

“Well, my dear friend the President listens to none these days, (recall he hasn't bothered to respond to his party's General Secretary's hapless cry for a reshuffle) but I will still offer my advice- please hand over the reins of government to your Veep now to avoid further blunders,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

Despite raising issues about how President Akufo-Addo has handled matters during his presidency, the IMANI boss emphasises that there are still a lot of beautiful stories about him before he became President the world must know.