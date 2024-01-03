Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Please hand over to Bawumia to avoid further blunders – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Headlines Please hand over to Bawumia to avoid further blunders – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia at the helm of affairs as he ends his final year in office.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe said the President's decision to appoint KPMG, a private entity to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd is erratic.

He advised that to avoid additional blunders going forward, President Akufo-Addo should hand over to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the last 12 months he will stay in office.

“Clearly the President has lost faith in all the state's investigative bodies to investigate the SML matter. Not even in his own Office of Special Prosecutor he championed with such fanfare and millions of tax payers' money.

“I know the President is worried about mounting quarterly/monthly scandals even in his last year in office, (which he alone must be blamed for) but l had no idea he would be this erratic in asking a private company with NO constitutional power to investigate grave acts of state institutions the same private company advises for a fee and in some instances in direct competition with other clients of the same state entities it works for.

“Well, my dear friend the President listens to none these days, (recall he hasn't bothered to respond to his party's General Secretary's hapless cry for a reshuffle) but I will still offer my advice- please hand over the reins of government to your Veep now to avoid further blunders,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

Despite raising issues about how President Akufo-Addo has handled matters during his presidency, the IMANI boss emphasises that there are still a lot of beautiful stories about him before he became President the world must know.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Graduate students spend about Gh30,000 on research for a year; pay our support grant or we'll demonstrate —GRASAG 'threatens' gov't, stakeholders Graduate students spend about Gh₵30,000 on research for a year; pay our support ...

3 hours ago

KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of govt; he wont be sacked – Murtala Muhammed #KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of gov’t; he won’t b...

3 hours ago

Dont make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priestto NPP, NDC Don’t make election 2024 do or die affair – Catholic Priest to NPP, NDC

3 hours ago

Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale Popular waakye seller Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale  

3 hours ago

Auntie Munis death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – Bawumia Auntie Muni’s death: May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah – B...

3 hours ago

God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the record home - Mahama God grant Aunty Muni a place in paradise, grant Chef Faila strength to bring the...

3 hours ago

I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah I will break NDC, NPP dominance – Dr. Samuel Ankrah

3 hours ago

GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags GMA direct doctors, dentists to display new designations on name tags

3 hours ago

NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirants removal from vetting list NPP intervenes in Bimbilla feud over parliamentary aspirant’s removal from vetti...

3 hours ago

Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour Cook-a-thon day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour  

Just in....
body-container-line