Bawumia mourns death of famous Ghanaian waakye seller Aunty Muni

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness after learning of the passing of popular Ghanaian waakye seller Aunty Muni.

In a post on social media, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer mourned Aunty Muni and commiserated with her family.

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him, we return.

“I received the news of the death, this morning, of Aunty Muni, our nation’s famous Waakye seller.

“My condolences to her family. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Auntie Munie, named Beatrice Kumi at birth reportedly passed away on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

She has been selling waakye for over three decades and earned herself a name nationwide.