Churches urged to support needy and less privileged

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
The Head pastor of the Goodnews Assemblies of God, Ejisu Rev. Augustine Acheampong has called on churches to prioritize the spiritual and physical well-being of the underprivileged.

He said there was a need for churches to create a congenital environment for such people to feel loved and support them to live independent and good life.

The man of God made this call when he spoke to the media after dining with the children of the King Jesus Charity Home, Boadi-Kumasi.

The pastor also led the church to donate items worth Ghs15,000 to support the running of the Home.

The items donated included assorted drinks, rice, biscuits, used clothes and an undisclosed amount of money to the charity home.

Rev Acheampong said prayer and church support could give hope and opportunities to several disadvantaged children in society who have been calling on God to help them out of their present difficulties.

On the rationale behind the donation, the Head pastor of the Goodnews Assemblies of God said, the church recognizing the need to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable children, has decided to support children's homes especially during the festive period annually.

"We do this as an annual event to show love to these children. We understand that at such periods, they will need people to come around to also support and encourage them. The scriptures in James 1:27 says that Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world".

He called for the collaboration of all to come together and work to make a change in the lives of these orphans and vulnerable children.

The Director of the orphanage, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie expressed his excitement after receiving the donations. He called on other faith-based organisations, NGOs and individuals to support the orphanage in both cash and kind to keep the facility running.

The Goodnews Assemblies of God recently donated items worth Ghc25,000 to the Kumasi children's home.

