North East: Apologise in 3 days or have us to contend with — Loagri no.1 youth warn police

Residents of Loagri no.1 in the Mamprugu-Moagduri District of the North East Region have expressed disgust over "unfair and unprofessional conduct" exhibited by some officers from the Ghana Police Service while trying to rescue a suspect motorbike thief in the community on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The youth of the town in a petition to the IGP Dr George Akufo Dampare have also demanded an unqualified apology and removal of the district police commander for lack of full control over his men in the area.

The district police command was also been given a 3-day ultimatum to render an unqualified apology to the chief and people of Loagri no.1 for the unwarranted assault meted out to them.

The petition which has been preceded by a press conference at the forecourt of the chief palace on Saturday, December 30,2023 is asking the police administration to take responsibility for the cost of hospital bills for all the injured natives who were callously shot by the supposed officers with live bullets.

It noted that the said officers who stormed the Loagri market area without uniforms and heavily armed with bulletproof vests should be investigated and brought to book.

"We again demand the removal of the supposed officers who were involved in that wicked conduct from our district and punished accordingly. we demand finally that the suspect in custody be investigated further for possible retrieval of about 7 previously stolen motorbikes and be dealt with according to the laws of Ghana.

"Your immediate response or otherwise to our concerns would inform our next line of action," the youth stated in the petition.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Chief of Loagri no.1 Naa Sulemana Ahmed Bature expressed displeasure over the shooting incident saying the police could have handled the situation better rather than resorting to shooting the irate youth who were chasing after a motorbike thief.

He therefore called on authorities concerned to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and also bear the full cost of medical bills of the injured with adequate compensation for the dead.

The clash was reportedly triggered by the youth's resistance to release a motorbike thief who had been nabbed by the youth while trying to still a motor at the marketplace in Loagri no.1.

This according to residents would have been the 8th stolen bike on record in the community recently, an issue they lament have been reported to the police but to no avail.