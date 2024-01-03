Modern Ghana logo
‘I expect 2024 election to be peaceful; any dispute will be resolved in court’ — Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the importance of using the judicial system to resolve any disputes that may arise from the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In an address, he underscored Ghana's reputation as a peaceful nation in West Africa and expressed confidence that the country's tradition of settling election-related conflicts in court will contribute to a peaceful and calm electoral process in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia, speaking passionately about Ghana's standing as the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful in the entire continent, urged all stakeholders to uphold and safeguard the nation's hard-earned reputation.

"I don't think it just happened by coincidence; I believe God has His hand on Ghana, and we should continue to pray to maintain peace and stability in Ghana," he remarked.

Addressing the upcoming general elections, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the political differences that often accompany such events but stressed that Ghana's commitment to resolving disputes through legal means would ensure a peaceful outcome.

"In Ghana, when we have difficulties and disagreements over elections, we go to court and settle the matter in court. We will settle it that way, and we will go back and live peacefully, and this is how I expect the 2024 elections to go," he affirmed.

During his speech at Action Chapel International, Dr. Bawumia urged political actors and citizens alike to approach the electoral process with a commitment to maintaining peace.

