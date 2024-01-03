03.01.2024 LISTEN

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has issued a warning, expressing deep concern over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of research support grants for graduate students.

Commonly referred to as bursaries, these grants are crucial for facilitating research projects and supporting academic endeavours.

The financial aid provided through these grants plays a role in advancing the knowledge and academic development of graduate students in Ghana.

However, over the past two years, the timely distribution of these funds has been compromised, leading to challenges for numerous students and adversely affecting the academic community at large.

Affected students have voiced their grievances, highlighting the adverse impact of the delay on their research projects and the broader academic landscape.

Promising research initiatives are reportedly being hampered, posing a threat to the overall research output of various academic institutions across the country.

In reaction to the mounting challenges, Claudius Angsongna, President of the University of Ghana Chapter for GRASAG, called for urgent intervention from the government and other relevant stakeholders.

Angsongna in an interview emphasised the financial burden placed on graduate students, stating, "When you look at PhD students, sometimes depending on what you’re researching on, you spend as much as 30,000 Ghana cedis.

“You need to go to the lab, you need to go to the field, and you have to do that for one whole year."

Expressing frustration at the lack of attention to their concerns, Angsongna conveyed that GRASAG would take further action if the situation persists.

He stated, "As it stands, we haven’t heard anything; no one seems to care about graduate education in Ghana. We’re going to liaise with all other institutional heads, then we’ll organise a press conference and a demonstration. That’s our next line of action."