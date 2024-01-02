Akufo-Addo suspends GRA’s contract with SML; directs for an audit of contract

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that there should be an audit of the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML).

The contract was entered into by the Ministry of Finance to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production, and the minerals and metals resources value chain.

Last month, there was a documentary by the Fourth Estate detailing how SML is raking in billions from the state for allegedly no work done.

In a press release from the presidency, it disclosed that President Akufo-Addo has appointed KPMG to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between GRA and SML.

In the Terms of Reference of the Audit, KPMG is to conduct an audit to ascertain the rationale or needs assessment performed before the contract approval by GRA and assess how the arrangement aligns with specific needs.

The reputable audit service is to also assess the appropriateness of the contracting methodology, verifying compliance with legal standards and industry best practices in the procurement process for the selection of SML.

KPMG is directed to also evaluate the degree of alignment between current activities and the stipulated contract scope, identifying any deviations; iv. evaluate the value or benefit that SML has so far offered to the GRA through this engagement and review the financial arrangements, including pricing structures, payment terms, and resolution of any financial compliance issues; and vi. submit a report on your findings on the above, together with appropriate recommendations.

In the release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, it said President Akufo-Addo has tasked KPMG to complete the assignment in two weeks and submit appropriate recommendations to him.

Meanwhile, the President has directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance they will require for the conduct of the audit and has also directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under its terms.