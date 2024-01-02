Ablekuma Central MP donates to Holy Family Parish's 75th Anniversary celebration

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma central constituency, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan over the weekend demonstrated profound support by making a generous donation to the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Holy Family Parish.

Representatives of the MP, namely Mr. Franklin Nii-Asai Cobblah and Miss Hazel Lamptey, were present to convey the MP's commitment to the parish community.

During the event, Mr. Cobblah took a moment to remind the congregation of the church's significant role, especially during the challenging '83 famine period when the parish provided free food and support to surrounding community members.

He highlighted the church grounds as a talent development hub, fostering the growth of athletes in various sports disciplines, including football and volleyball.

Mr. Cobblah reiterated the unwavering commitment of the MP to continuously support the socio-economic well-being of constituents. As a tangible demonstration of this commitment, a donation of GHC 2,000 was presented to the church, received by the Parish Pastoral Council Chairperson on behalf of the parish.

In response, the Parish Pastoral Council expressed deep gratitude to the MP for this thoughtful and generous gesture.

The funds donated will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the ongoing anniversary celebrations and further support the parish's initiatives for the community.

The MP's contribution stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between the political leadership and religious institutions, fostering a strong sense of community and shared commitment to social and economic well-being.

Source: Communications Bureau Ablekuma Central NDC