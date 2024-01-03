Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has made a revelation about Ghana.

He claims the gates through which the devil will cause havoc in the country have been opened in the spiritual realm.

During the 31st watch night service on Sunday, Reverend Owusu Bempah emphasized the seriousness of his prophecy, urging the nation to be ready.

In his prophetic message, Reverend Owusu Bempah stated, “I am not causing fear and panic, but in the spiritual realm, Ghana is not in a good position in 2024. Take my prophecies seriously.”

He further explained that some gates that God's angels would use to bless the nation had been shut, leaving only one open.

The consequence, as he prophesied, is the opening of three gates through which the devil could attack the country.

“The net effect is that three gates have been opened for the devil to attack this country; it is not a good sign,” Reverend Owusu Bempah cautioned.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of World Wide Miracle, also spoke about the current challenges facing Ghana during an interview with TV3.

Dr. Tetteh lamented that leaving the country solely in the hands of politicians has contributed to the challenges faced by the nation.

He stressed that the church needs to re-evaluate its role in national development, emphasizing the importance of values and principles.

“I think that the church lost its guard by leaving everything in the hands of the politician. That is the naivety that I think we have woken up to.

“And going forward, we are going to be handling things in terms of values, principles, and also taking into consideration that we left everything in the hands of politicians, and politicians almost let us down," Dr. Tetteh stated.

He urged the church to play a more active role in shaping the nation's values.

Dr. Tetteh highlighted the positive impact of church involvement in schools and encouraged a more collaborative approach to address the challenges facing Ghana.