When I go to Jamestown I see boys, girls who have entered homosexuality due to poverty – Lawrence Tetteh

The Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh has lamented why the youth in Ghana are being forced into homosexual activities because of poverty.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues programme, the renowned Preacher said lack of money has made so many young boys and girls vulnerable.

Using Jamestown where he was born as an example, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh said so many people have been forced into homosexuality and are now suffering for it.

“If you go to a place like Akoto Lantey, go to some parts of Obo Kwawu and go to some parts of Kumasi, you would be surprised how vulnerable people have been abused because they lack. Poverty has allowed them to take advantage of young people in certain communities.

“I was born at Jamestown and when I go to Jamestown today, I see boys and girls who have entered into homosexuality and some of them are sick… it is because of money,” Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh lamented.

Homosexuality was a major topic in the latter part of 2023 before Parliament went on recess.

The House is considering passing a law against LGBTQ+ and its practice in the country.

The Bill before parliament is termed Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.

When passed, it will criminalize the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
