'GJA got your back' – President Albert Dwumfour assures journalists

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour has wished journalists and media houses in the country a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

In a statement, issued on Monday, January 1, 2024, the president admonished all journalists in the country to embrace the new year and the journey ahead with gratitude and enthusiasm.

He assured that the GJA led by the current administration will fight for the media's interest this year and in the years ahead.

Below is a copy of the release from the GJA president.

Special New Year Message

I bring you all warm compliments from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and would want to wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

As we welcome 2024 with joy and optimism, coupled with fresh start, new beginnings, and endless possibilities, it is my prayer that this year be filled with success, happiness, and cherished moments.

Let's embrace 2024 and the journey ahead with gratitude and enthusiasm.

Be assured that the GJA under the current leadership got your back in this New Year and beyond.

Once again, I wish all Journalists/Media Practitioners a Happy and a Glorious New Year.

SIGNED:

Albert Dwumfour

(President, GJA)