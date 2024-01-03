Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

TUSAAG declares strike over unfair treatment of colleagues

Education TUSAAG declares strike over unfair treatment of colleagues
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG), have served notice of their strike action.

According to their press statement issued and signed on Monday, 1st January, 2024 by the National President of the association, Mr. Oti-Asirifi Mensah Joseph, it pointed out unfair treatment meted out to its members in four Technical Universities in Ghana.

The statement indicates "Despite the clarity provided in all our earlier communication, the Management of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Sunyani Technical University (STU), Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) have failed to comply fully with the roll-over of the retirement date to the end of the academic year".

TUSAAG further provided clarity on the rollover of the retirement policy by referencing their CoS quoting relevant articles to support their case.

"Article 14(b): “A Senior Member shall normally retire from the service of the Technical University at the end of the academic year in which he attains the compulsory retiring age, currently sixty (60). And Article 34: “An employee of the University shall retire from the service of the University at the end of the academic year in which he attains the prescribed retiring age.”

The Association is there appalled by the wanton discretion of management of some Technical Universities especially CCTU where three affected staff (names provided to the Management of CCTU), all of whom are TUSAAG members, attained the age of Sixty (60) (the retiring age) between October 18, 2023 and December 16, 2023. Thus, the academic year in which the affected staff attained age Sixty (60) is the 2023/2024 Academic Year of the CCTU.

TUSAAG therefore cannot fathom why their colleagues at the CCTU would not be allowed to retire at the end of the 2023/2024 Academic Year as spelt out in their conditions of service.

TUSAAG is by the statement serving notice to all its members to start the industrial actions on Monday, January 8, 2024.

"The NEC takes serious view of the non-compliance with, and the manipulation of this provision, and respectfully reminds the Management of Technical Universities that the conditions laid in Article 14(b) and Article 34 (supra) are not subject to the dictates or the discretion of any individual or any constituted body, neither shall they be altered, varied or amended without due process, or in a manner that makes the employee worse off.

"Further to this, the NEC remains open to dialogue, a prompt resolution, and the preservation of the academic calendar, and not a continuous disregard for statutory provisions, which leaves us with no alternative than to react in protection of the rights of our members", the statement noted

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP Bimbilla office vandalised over removal of Alhaji Zaruks name from vetting list NPP Bimbilla office vandalised over removal of Alhaji Zaruk’s name from vetting ...

2 hours ago

Bawku Naba urges divisional chiefs to protect environment, enskins Moog-Naba Bawku Naba urges divisional chiefs to protect environment, enskins Moog-Naba

3 hours ago

Forthright Northerners like Bawumia deserve to become president — Historian Forthright Northerners like Bawumia deserve to become president — Historian

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo suspends GRA’s contract with SML; directs for an audit of contract

4 hours ago

'I've seen the light, NPP was leading us astray' — Sagnarigu NPP branch woman organizer defects to NDC 'I've seen the light, NPP was leading us astray' — Sagnarigu NPP branch woman or...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Dont allow politicians to divide us on ethnic, religious lines – GBA president to Ghanaians Election 2024: Don’t allow politicians to divide us on ethnic, religious lines –...

4 hours ago

Apologise for Ghanas current sordid state – John Kwakye tells NPP, NDC Apologise for Ghana’s current sordid state – John Kwakye tells NPP, NDC

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo suspends SMLGRA contract, orders investigations Akufo-Addo suspends SML/GRA contract, orders investigations

5 hours ago

Hohoe: NDC expels member for supporting NPPs Peter Amewu Hohoe: NDC expels member for supporting NPP’s Peter Amewu

5 hours ago

Let peace prevail in Bawku — Asantehene tells feuding factions Let peace prevail in Bawku — Asantehene tells feuding factions 

Just in....
body-container-line