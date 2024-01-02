Apologise for Ghana’s current sordid state – John Kwakye tells NPP, NDC

02.01.2024 LISTEN

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye, has raised concerns about the mismanagement of the country’s economy by the two major political parties over the past 32 years.

Dr. John Kwakye called on the presidential candidates of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologize to Ghanaians for messing up the economy.

He observed that the two major political parties are partly to blame for the current economic challenges Ghana is faced with.

Dr. Kwakye charged the two main flagbearers, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, to explain to the electorate the things they would do differently if given the mandate to be at the helm of affairs of the country.

The IEA Director of Research called on voters to reject these two presidential candidates if they are unable to table the policies they have put in place to turn the economy around.

In a post on X, Dr Kwakye said, “NPP and NDC must apologise to Ghanaians for bringing the country, once the shining star of Africa, to its current sordid state. Their presidential candidates should tell us what they are going to do differently to turn the economy around. Otherwise, they don’t deserve our mandate.”

He added, “NPP and NDC presidential candidates must first admit their party failures in the past 32 years and tell Ghanaians what they are going to do differently to turn this country around. Otherwise, they should be rejected by the electorate. NPP and NDC have woefully failed Ghana over the past 32 years. Their presidential candidates should openly admit the NPP and NDC failings and tell us what they are going to do differently. Otherwise, the electorate should reject them.”

The former president, John Mahama is seeking re-election, whereas the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking election to be the president.

-citinewsroom