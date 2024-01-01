Modern Ghana logo
Mensa Otabil encourage Ghanaians to have faith in the Lord in 2024 

Social News Pastor Mensa Otabil
Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Christian Gospel Church (ICGC), has urged Ghanaians to have strong faith in the Lord in 2024.

That, he said would be critical in surmounting the challenges this new year, while awaiting God’s victory.

Ps Otabil said this during the cross-service of ICGC Sunday night.

“I cannot promise you that there will be no problems in 2024… that you’ll not go through some valleys and difficulties ahead of you.

“All I can promise you is, God is there with you, He’ll guide, lead and give you victory and fight your battles for you,” he said.

“Through all the changing scenes of life, your rest is in who He is. So, I encourage you to trust in Him in 2024.”

He said though the future remained unknown to man, it was known to God.

As such, putting one's future in God, and having an encounter with Him in 2024, would be a sure way for success.

” There’s nothing about your future that’s a secret to God that He must learn about, He knows the end from the beginning,” Ps Otabil echoed.

He said it was important “to know God [the great I am] because He is present at all times, causes all things to be, but has not been caused by anything, moves all things but not moved”.

GNA

