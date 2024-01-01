Sing-A-Thon: I’ve been hospitalised after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa reveals

01.01.2024 LISTEN

Journalist and event organizer, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, has disclosed that she has been hospitalized after attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa, who commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes. She is awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges.

She explained that she is in a comfortable hospital undergoing treatment to restore her system after depriving herself of sleep for days.

“I’m in a very comfortable hospital ward to tune my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days,” Afua Asantewaa told UTV’s United Showbiz on December 30, 2023.

Her medical team had earlier cited ill health, prompting her to conclude the sing-a-thon on Friday morning instead of Friday noon, December 29, 2023, as initially planned.

“But as a medical team, her health is our top priority now, and we need to ensure she’s okay. We would have loved her to go until noon, but as a medical team, we need to stop it and protect Afua as much as possible. Fatigue has set in, and we’ll now work on getting her well and ready to bounce back and address everyone again,” Dr. Grace Buckman, who led Afua Asantewaa’s medical team, stated.

—citinewsroom