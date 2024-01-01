Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.01.2024 Headlines

Sing-A-Thon: I’ve been hospitalised after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa reveals

Sing-A-Thon: Ive been hospitalised after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa reveals
01.01.2024 LISTEN

Journalist and event organizer, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, has disclosed that she has been hospitalized after attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa, who commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes. She is awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges.

She explained that she is in a comfortable hospital undergoing treatment to restore her system after depriving herself of sleep for days.

“I’m in a very comfortable hospital ward to tune my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days,” Afua Asantewaa told UTV’s United Showbiz on December 30, 2023.

Her medical team had earlier cited ill health, prompting her to conclude the sing-a-thon on Friday morning instead of Friday noon, December 29, 2023, as initially planned.

“But as a medical team, her health is our top priority now, and we need to ensure she’s okay. We would have loved her to go until noon, but as a medical team, we need to stop it and protect Afua as much as possible. Fatigue has set in, and we’ll now work on getting her well and ready to bounce back and address everyone again,” Dr. Grace Buckman, who led Afua Asantewaa’s medical team, stated.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Rev. Lawyer David Olaga Chiefs also have responsibilities; the state and their families must support the...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Our country is not completely out of the woods but we will make it – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Together we shall build a prosperous and just Ghana with opportunities for all – Mahama assures Ghanaians Together we shall build a prosperous and just Ghana with opportunities for all –...

18 hours ago

Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya

18 hours ago

Barima Acheaw II and Barima Afari exchanging pleasantries with other sub-chiefs Dormaa Traditional Council enstools 32-year-old Japan-based industrial Technicia...

19 hours ago

2024: Let's reposition Ghana as Black Star of Africa—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanaians 2024: Let's reposition Ghana as “Black Star of Africa”—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanai...

19 hours ago

31st December Revolution: Lets work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to supporters 31st December Revolution: Let’s work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to ...

19 hours ago

REUTERS ZOHRA BENSEMRA President Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC elections as opposition cries foul

21 hours ago

Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected

21 hours ago

Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told

Just in....
body-container-line