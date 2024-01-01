New Year: Police deepens visibility 31st night

01.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police 31st night increased its vehicular and motorbike patrols nationwide to ensure safety and security during watch night services.

The Ghana News Agency observed police presence at every street corner and road intersection in the national, regional and district capitals.

Some residents around Ablekuma and its environs, who spoke to the GNA commended the IGP and his leadership for the deployment, saying they were happy the Police were everywhere.

The Inspector General of Police Dr George Dampare joined the 31st December Night Security to tour some churches in Accra.

They include the International Central Gospel Church, Christ Temple East Teshie, the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Graceland Nungua and Action Chapel International, and Spintex.

The tour was to reinforce security, ensure safety and maintain law and order as they ushered in 2024.

GNA