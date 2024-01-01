Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.01.2024 Social News

New Year: Police deepens visibility 31st night

New Year: Police deepens visibility31st night
01.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police 31st night increased its vehicular and motorbike patrols nationwide to ensure safety and security during watch night services.

The Ghana News Agency observed police presence at every street corner and road intersection in the national, regional and district capitals.

Some residents around Ablekuma and its environs, who spoke to the GNA commended the IGP and his leadership for the deployment, saying they were happy the Police were everywhere.

The Inspector General of Police Dr George Dampare joined the 31st December Night Security to tour some churches in Accra.

They include the International Central Gospel Church, Christ Temple East Teshie, the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Graceland Nungua and Action Chapel International, and Spintex.

The tour was to reinforce security, ensure safety and maintain law and order as they ushered in 2024.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Rev. Lawyer David Olaga Chiefs also have responsibilities; the state and their families must support the...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Our country is not completely out of the woods but we will make it – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Together we shall build a prosperous and just Ghana with opportunities for all – Mahama assures Ghanaians Together we shall build a prosperous and just Ghana with opportunities for all –...

18 hours ago

Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya

18 hours ago

Barima Acheaw II and Barima Afari exchanging pleasantries with other sub-chiefs Dormaa Traditional Council enstools 32-year-old Japan-based industrial Technicia...

19 hours ago

2024: Let's reposition Ghana as Black Star of Africa—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanaians 2024: Let's reposition Ghana as “Black Star of Africa”—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanai...

19 hours ago

31st December Revolution: Lets work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to supporters 31st December Revolution: Let’s work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to ...

19 hours ago

REUTERS ZOHRA BENSEMRA President Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC elections as opposition cries foul

21 hours ago

Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected

21 hours ago

Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told

Just in....
body-container-line