01.01.2024 Social News

Let's be positive for a better 2024 — Catholic Priest 

Let's be positive for a better 2024 — Catholic Priest
01.01.2024 LISTEN

The Right Reverend Father Nicholas Larsey, Parish Priest of St. Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, has urged Catholics to put their trust in God and hope for a better New Year.

He said though 2023 was characterised by challenges, the greatest miracle in the life of humanity was the power of strength to be alive.

Speaking in a sermon at a watch-night mass in Accra, the Clergyman said God had the power to turn situations from bad to good.

“Let us not be discouraged by our current economic challenges, but be optimistic for a brighter future,” he said.

He said when all hope was lost in the situation of the Israelites crossing the Red Sea, God delivered them through Moses and called for patience and calm anytime the nation was confronted with challenges.

That, he stressed, was important because no one had control over what happened in the lives of humanity.

“The challenges of the world have made some think of committing suicide, throwing their hands in despair, but Christians must be resolute and have faith in God for breakthroughs,” he said.

He urged Catholics to see challenges as part of life, but be prayerful to stand the test of temptations.

Rev Fr Larsey charged Christians, to have faith in God to be saved from the challenges of the world.

He urged them to think positively of others, adding that thinking well of others would bring good omen to them.

GNA

