02.01.2024 General News

Journalists reminded to see themselves as partners in dev't

02.01.2024 LISTEN

Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Regional Chairman for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, is reminding media practitioners about the need to see themselves as partners in development and not competitors.

He says: "we have only one country called Ghana and as such we should know that we have a vital role to play to make the country a better place for us all. We should be circumspect in our reportage, having the country first at heart before other considerations."

In his New Year message, Mr. Paa Kwesi Moses also advised media houses not to allow their networks to be used by politicians to inflame passions or foment trouble, especially as the nation is preparing for general elections later this year.

Safety of journalists
He also called on various media establishments to take adequate and reasonable steps to ensure the safety of their staff, especially news reporters.

"Media Houses should ensure that their reporters have the necessary protective gears, especially when assigning them to political rallies, as pertains in several jurisdictions", he added.

The GJA Regional Chairman noted this year's general elections impose a greater responsibility on the media to amplify the various campaign messages of the political parties to enable the electorate to make right decisions.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

