Dormaa Traditional Council enstools 32-year-old Japan-based industrial Technician as chief of Abesim

The Dormaa Traditional Council in the Bono Region has enstooled a 32-year-old Japan-based Industrial Technician as the new chief of Abesim and the Kyidomhene of the Traditional Council, under the stool name Barima Kumi Acheaw III.

Known in private life as Kelvin Kwaku Anane Addo, Barima Acheaw III succeeded his late uncle Barima Kumi Acheaw II, who died in 2022 after a short illness. He was 70 years old and occupied the stool for about two decades.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area approved the candidature of the new chief which paved the way for his enstoolment at a colourful event held at Abesim, near Sunyani on Sunday.

Flanked by king makers and other sub-chiefs of the Abesim Divisional Council, Barima Mintah Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa and Benkumhene of Dormaa Traditional Council who represented Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, took the new chief through customs and traditional rites to seal his enstoolment at the Abesim Palace.

Though the town was calm and peaceful, armed police officers were positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order as the township was greeted with joy and ecstasy.

As tradition demands, the over-joyed chiefs and people of the town carried Barima Acheaw III on their shoulders, and paraded through the principal street, amidst dancing and chanting.

Barima Afari II advised the people and sub-chiefs to support the new chief to push forward the development of Abesim and the Dormaa Traditional Area.

He emphasised peace and unity remained pre-requisite for holistic development and entreated the new chief to make unity a hallmark, bring the people together and tackle the development challenges in the town.

Barima Afari said the Dormaahene had prioritized environmental cleanliness and education, and therefore advised the people to support the chief to improve education and sanitation in the area.

Describing the late chief of the town as development oriented, Barima Afari called on the new chief to follow the steps of his late uncle, remain modest and serve the people with humility.

He also advised the sub-chiefs to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity and push the development of the town forward, saying “none of you have so far opposed his enstoolment and is an indication that the new chief deserves the Abesim stool”.

Barima Acheaw III, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Osagefo Oseadeeyo Badu II and the entire Dormaa Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in him and assured to serve the people well for the purpose of development.

He emphasised without absolute peace and social cohesion, it would be extremely difficult to facilitate the development of the area, and prayed the people continued with their spirit of unity and togetherness.

Barima Acheaw III, is an old student of the Abesim-based Olistar Preparatory School, Sunyani-based Lawrence Demonstration Preparatory School and the Abesim St. James Seminary and Senior High School.

He told the media he worked as a teacher after his secondary school education before leaving abroad and in Japan worked as an industrial technician after obtaining a license, while studying and working for the Japan-based Sankyo Metapro Transport.

Barima Acheaw III said he also worked at the Ghana Embassy in Tokyo for a short period before working full time for the Koei Industry and also deals in Japan automobiles and other businesses.