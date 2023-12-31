Modern Ghana logo
Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told

Mr Daniel Dickson Dogbe, the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC) Chair, Holy Family Catholic Church, Mataheko, has urged the youth to be resolute and hold on to faith in the coming year.

He said it was time the youth saw themselves to be the future leaders and be more involved in the activities of the Parish and the community for rapid developments.

Mr Dogbe said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the climax of the 75th anniversary celebration of the Parish.

The celebration was on the theme: “75 years of Catholic faith in Mataheko: Repositioning the Youth for Future Gains”.

The PPC Chair said the theme underscored the need to empower the youth to know that the future belonged to them, stating that going forward, everything the Church did, they wanted the youth to get involved to be able to appropriately take over the mantle where needed.

“So, we are targeting the youth in general but we want to start with those in the Church because you have to start from home and begin to spread.

“We are in a community so we will not neglect those around us, as much as possible the concentration is on the youth in the Holy Family but with time, we will reach out to all,” he added.

Mr Dogbe said as part of the Church's responsibility to show love to all, they reached out to the poor and needy within the Church and its environs during the yuletide.

Mr Mac Anthony Tettey Ocloo, Chairman of the 75th anniversary planning committee, said the preparation of the celebration started mid-year with fundraising prograes, religious programmes and retreats to commemorate the day.

He said they targeted the youth for future developments, stating that the future belonged to them, hence the need to reposition them.

“We noticed that of late the youth have gone to sleep, they are not as they used to be vibrant back in the days so we decided to target them to be able to revamp the enthusiasm in them, to wake up from their slumber,” he added.

GNA

