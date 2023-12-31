Modern Ghana logo
Sing-a-thon attempt: Afua Asantewaa has proven anything is possible — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum on her "valiant" attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for longest singing performance.

In a statement issued vis social media on Saturday, December 30, Mahama praised Afua Asantewaa's "dedication, talent, and perseverance," saying she has "immensely" inspired Ghanaians.

Afua Asantewaa recently completed a 126-hour, 52-minute singing marathon at the Akwaaba Village, Accra in an attempt to earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Mahama noted that himself, his family and his team, “join all Ghanaians to celebrate your dedication, talent, and perseverance. We are immensely proud to see you make history."

"Your passion for singing and commitment to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide is a significant inspiration to us all," he added.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer remarked that while Asantewaa's potential success is a "personal triumph," it is also "a source of pride for all Ghanaians."

Asantewaa is awaiting official verification from Guinness that her singing performance broke the previous record of 105 hours.

Mahama believes she will "continue to achieve great things," as demonstrated by her showing that "anything is possible with hard work and determination."

The ex-president concluded by celebrating Afua Asantewaa on her "phenomenal accomplishment," and wishing her continued success.

If certified, Asantewaa's remarkable singing marathon over five days will earn her a place in the history books as setting a new global record.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
