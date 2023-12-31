Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Elizabeth Turkson support widows and orphans at Assin Bereku

Donations Elizabeth Turkson support widows and orphans at Assin Bereku
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Award-winning gospel artiste and business mogul, Elizabeth Primang Turkson well-known in the gospel fraternity as Elizabeth Turkson extends support to widows and orphans in Assin Bereku.

The gospel artiste together with her team visited Assin Bereku on Boxing Day, 26th December, 2023 to put smiles on the face of the widows and orphans.

The humbled artiste had dinner with all the widows and orphans together and they were all happy and appreciated her for being a selfless person.

Elizabeth Turkson was crowned the Gospel New Artiste of the Year at the just-ended third edition of Modern Gospel Award.

On the 19th of November, she launched her third album successfully. The event was graced by Brother Sammy, Rose Adjei, Mama Boat and among others.

She is also known to be the hitmaker of "Hye Me Anuonyam".

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya Ugandan athlete stabbed to death in Kenya

1 hour ago

Barima Acheaw II and Barima Afari exchanging pleasantries with other sub-chiefs Dormaa Traditional Council enstools 32-year-old Japan-based industrial Technicia...

2 hours ago

2024: Let's reposition Ghana as Black Star of Africa—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanaians 2024: Let's reposition Ghana as “Black Star of Africa”—Rt. Rev. Agbeko to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

31st December Revolution: Lets work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to supporters 31st December Revolution: Let’s work together to reclaim power in 2024 – NDC to ...

2 hours ago

REUTERS ZOHRA BENSEMRA President Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC elections as opposition cries foul

4 hours ago

Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected Mahama promises Muslims additional Eid holiday if elected

4 hours ago

Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told Be resolute, have faith in the coming year – Youth told

8 hours ago

Use 2024 elections to help shape brighter future for Ghana – NDC to Ghanaians Use 2024 elections to help shape brighter future for Ghana – NDC to Ghanaians

8 hours ago

NDC celebrates 42nd anniversary of 31st December Revolution today NDC celebrates 42nd anniversary of 31st December Revolution today

9 hours ago

Sing-a-thon attempt: Afua Asantewaa has proven anything is possible — Mahama Sing-a-thon attempt: Afua Asantewaa has proven anything is possible — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line