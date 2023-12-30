Modern Ghana logo
You've proven that anything is possible with hard work – Mahama congratulates Afua Asantewaa after sing-a-thon

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for her Sing-A-Thon Guinness World Record Attempt.

The Ghanaian media personality embarked on a singing marathon to break the Guiness World Record and managed to sing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Impressed with the achievement of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, John Dramani Mahama said she has proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

“You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights.

“Once again, congratulations on this phenomenal accomplishment, and may you continue to shine,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

The former President added, “While we await the validation of your remarkable effort, we join all Ghanaians to celebrate your dedication, talent, and perseverance. We are immensely proud to see you make history.”

The flagbearer of the NDC further noted that Afua Asantewaa’s passion for singing and commitment to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide is a significant inspiration to everyone in the country.

In his statement, Mahama wished Afua Asantewaa the best in her future endeavours.

Below is a copy of the statement:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

