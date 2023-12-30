Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I'll make Asuogyaman Ghana’s tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide 

Social News I'll make Asuogyaman Ghanas tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, National Youth Authority Boss, has pledged to make Asuogyaman a tourism hub in the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole when elected as the member of parliament for the area.

Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving ceremony at Atimpoku, he said the tourism potentials of the area, when fully harnessed, would create jobs for the youth.

Asuogyaman had the fauna and flora to paint a distinct picture of tourist attraction to the world, adding: “I will make Asuogyaman Ghana's tourism hub when I become your MP”.

He mentioned the iconic Adomi Bridge and its Gardens Canopy walkway, Akosombo Dam, the Akwamu Forest Reserve and the unique species of birds there, the Volta Lake, Kpong Dam, and the peninsula canopy walk, as being among the many tourists attraction sites.

Mr Hadzide, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, said those sites would be upgraded and rebranded to attract more tourists to create job opportunities.

He said he would ensure mechanized irrigation systems were provided to boost Agriculture, which is the main economic activity of the people, and hoped they would support him to get the nod.

Mr Hadzide said he was in touch with some investors to establish a nursing training school in the district in addition to the agenda 111 hospital under construction at Apeguso.

Nana Abrokwa Asare, the National Premix Fuel Administrator, who contested in the primary, declared his support for Mr Hadzide and called on the electorate to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

GNA

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Armed robbers attack forex bureau owner at Top Town Armed robbers attack forex bureau owner at Top Town

30 minutes ago

Afua Asantewaa appointed as Ghanas Tourism Ambassador Afua Asantewaa appointed as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador

30 minutes ago

Mahama is coming back with insights, vote massively for him – Haruna Iddrisu Mahama is coming back with insights, vote massively for him – Haruna Iddrisu

30 minutes ago

Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi 

30 minutes ago

Sing-a-thon: Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana not Indian Guinness World Record holder – Embassy clarifies Sing-a-thon: Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana not Indian Guinness World Record holde...

2 hours ago

I'll make Asuogyaman Ghanas tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide I'll make Asuogyaman Ghana’s tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide 

2 hours ago

Bawku Samanpiid: I take full responsibility for message attributed to Bawumia — Chieftaincy Minister Bawku Samanpiid: I take full responsibility for message attributed to Bawumia — ...

2 hours ago

Youth vandalise Cocoa Board Office at Dodi-Papase Youth vandalise Cocoa Board Office at Dodi-Papase 

7 hours ago

Eating Gobe on New Year's Day brings success, chicken is bad luck. Eating Gobe on New Year's Day brings success, chicken is bad luck.

9 hours ago

AP - Thibault Camus France ramps up New Year's Eve security amid terrorist threat

Just in....
body-container-line