30.12.2023 Social News

Youth vandalise Cocoa Board Office at Dodi-Papase 

30.12.2023 LISTEN

Irate youth from Ahamansu and Yadzo Communities in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have vandalised the Ghana Cocoa Board office at Dodi-Papase.

They alleged that an Agriculture officer stationed there was fingered by the youths for leaking their Cocoa Smuggling activities to the team of National Security Cocoa Taskforce.

A Chief at Dodi-Papase, who wanted to remain anonymous said the youth, who were from Ahamansu, Yadzo and surrounding villages came to the Cocoa Board Office purposely to kill the Officer in question, but unfortunately, did not meet him.

He said the youth, who went with offensive weapons such as spears, cutlasses, among others traced the officer to his house, but still he was nowhere to be found.

He said they angrily went back to the office and vandalised the two offices and the washrooms.

Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said although the office was vandalised, no item was taken because the Police were on hand.

He said no arrest had been made yet to avoid escalating the situation.

It would be recalled that on Monday, December 25, a National Security Cocoa Taskforce vehicle with Reg. No. AP 528-20 chasing Toyota Vitz suspected of carrying bags of dried Cocoa beans heading towards Kadjebi direction collided-head-on with motorbike and the Rider, Mr. Peter Agblah and Paul Alorwu, both Footballers lost their lives.

Youth of Koto-Nkwanta, where the accident happened were angered about the accident and set the car ablaze.

GNA

