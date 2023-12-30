Modern Ghana logo
30.12.2023

Bawku Samanpiid: I take full responsibility for message attributed to Bawumia — Chieftaincy Minister

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, says he has taken full responsibility for any message attributed to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the SAMANPID Festival at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

“I hereby state that the speech was my own speech and did not emanate from the Vice President himself or his office,” he said in a statement he personally signed and issued.

It said the Minister attended the 36th SAMANPID Festival held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Bawku and delivered a speech to congratulate the Chiefs and people for the occasion.

The statement said he was detailed to represent the President of the Republic of Ghana and personally wrote the speech and inadvertently read it on behalf of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

It emphasised that the peace being sought after by all Ghanaians was the overriding purpose of the message he conveyed in the speech.

GNA

