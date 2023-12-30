Modern Ghana logo
Afua Asantewaa appointed as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador

Journalist and event organizer Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has been named Ghana's Tourism Ambassador after her quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa who had commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, concluded on Friday, December 29 after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges, Asantewaa's effort is believed to have significantly exceeded the existing record set by India's Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

The announcement of her new role was made at the all-white victory party held in her honour at the Akwaaba Village on Friday.

The entrepreneur during the sing-a-thon solely performed Ghanaian songs back-to-back at the Akwaaba village where several Ghanaians including A-list musicians and politicians passed through to support her.

The appointment signifies a pivotal chapter in Afua's journey and holds the promise of making a substantial contribution to the promotion of Ghana's vibrant tourism industry.

As the nation eagerly awaits the official confirmation from Guinness World Records, Afua Asantewaa's narrative unfolds, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Ghanaians and setting the stage for a brighter, stronger future for Ghana.

—citinewsroom

