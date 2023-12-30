Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.12.2023 Crime & Punishment

Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi 

Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi
30.12.2023 LISTEN

Dennis Gowugade, a teacher trainee National Service Person and farmer at Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen on his farm.

Sources said Gowugade went to his farm on Friday to gather foodstuffs when he was shot.

They attributed the incident to the ethnic disturbance between Akyodes on one hand and the Adeles and Challas on the other.

This brings to a total of about 16 persons killed since the conflict broke some two months ago, following a tribal conflict between the three ethic tribes.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta township is under 1700 – 0600 hours curfew, excluding the surrounding communities.

Some residents, who spoke to with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), requested the curfew to be extended to the fringe communities to curtail escalation of hostilities and criminal activities.

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister and Chair of the Security Council (REGSEC), confirming the incident, appealed to the people to give peace a chance and seek redress at appropriate quarters.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, in a recent press conference, appealed to the various factions to use dialogue to resolve their differences instead of resorting to use of arms and to embrace peace for the development of Nkwanta and the region as a whole.

He said the security agencies would investigate the incident and ensure the perpetrators were made to face the law.

Video footage showed some police and military officers retrieving the deceased's body from the farm, which they had deposited at the Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation.

GNA

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Map of Nigeria locating Plateau State, where armed groups have killed nearly 200 people in a series of attacks on villages. By Kenan AUGEARD AFP Survivors of Nigeria attacks desperately wait for aid

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack forex bureau owner at Top Town Armed robbers attack forex bureau owner at Top Town

2 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa appointed as Ghanas Tourism Ambassador Afua Asantewaa appointed as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador

2 hours ago

Mahama is coming back with insights, vote massively for him – Haruna Iddrisu Mahama is coming back with insights, vote massively for him – Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi 

2 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana not Indian Guinness World Record holder – Embassy clarifies Sing-a-thon: Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana not Indian Guinness World Record holde...

4 hours ago

I'll make Asuogyaman Ghanas tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide I'll make Asuogyaman Ghana’s tourism Hub – Pius Hadzide 

4 hours ago

Bawku Samanpiid: I take full responsibility for message attributed to Bawumia — Chieftaincy Minister Bawku Samanpiid: I take full responsibility for message attributed to Bawumia — ...

4 hours ago

Youth vandalise Cocoa Board Office at Dodi-Papase Youth vandalise Cocoa Board Office at Dodi-Papase 

Just in....
body-container-line