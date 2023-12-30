Nkwanta South: Farmer shot dead at Odomi 

30.12.2023 LISTEN

Dennis Gowugade, a teacher trainee National Service Person and farmer at Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen on his farm.

Sources said Gowugade went to his farm on Friday to gather foodstuffs when he was shot.

They attributed the incident to the ethnic disturbance between Akyodes on one hand and the Adeles and Challas on the other.

This brings to a total of about 16 persons killed since the conflict broke some two months ago, following a tribal conflict between the three ethic tribes.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta township is under 1700 – 0600 hours curfew, excluding the surrounding communities.

Some residents, who spoke to with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), requested the curfew to be extended to the fringe communities to curtail escalation of hostilities and criminal activities.

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister and Chair of the Security Council (REGSEC), confirming the incident, appealed to the people to give peace a chance and seek redress at appropriate quarters.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, in a recent press conference, appealed to the various factions to use dialogue to resolve their differences instead of resorting to use of arms and to embrace peace for the development of Nkwanta and the region as a whole.

He said the security agencies would investigate the incident and ensure the perpetrators were made to face the law.

Video footage showed some police and military officers retrieving the deceased's body from the farm, which they had deposited at the Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation.

GNA