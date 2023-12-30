Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.12.2023 General News

Gifty Dela Ahiawor leads Ladies of Marshall Court 63

By Nutifafa Dela Ahiawor II Contributor
Gifty Dela AhiaworGifty Dela Ahiawor
30.12.2023 LISTEN

Sister Gifty Dela Ahiawor (nee Gasper) has been installed as the 23rd Noble Lady for Court 63 of the Noble Order of the Ladies of Marshall on 23rd December, 2023.

Sis. Gifty Dela Ahiawor who is an educationist joined the Noble Order of the Ladies of Marshall on October 17, 2009 at court 63, Dansoman, Accra, Ghana.

In her maiden speech Noble Lady, Sis. Gifty Dela Ahiawor said: "I believe with the commitment and dedication of all sisters, we shall progressively make Court 63 of the Ladies of Marshall vibrant and the best."

"I will focus on helping sisters to deepen their faith and spirituality as Catholics and Marshallans, This is to help strengthen the unity among sisters," she added.

She has served the Noble Order in various capacities, including being in charge of the West Accra Regimental band from 2020 till date. Best sister for court 63, Dansoman in 2015. Worn the personality of the year for West Accra guards and sentries corps in 2021

She is a member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at Dansoman, Accra, Ghana.

ABOUT THE NOBLE ORDER
The Ladies of Marshall is the women's wing of the 'Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall'

The Noble Order of the Knight and Ladies of Marshall is a Catholic-friendly society founded along the lines of the 'Order of the Knights of Columbus' in the US. It's a fraternal society predominant in West Africa and London- founded in 1926 and headquartered in Secondi, Ghana.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

2023 WASSCE: Appreciate intelligence of Ghanaian youth – NPP tells Mahama 2023 WASSCE: Appreciate intelligence of Ghanaian youth – NPP tells Mahama

1 hour ago

Bawumia, Mahama prepare for major mano-a-mano: Key political activities in 2023 Bawumia, Mahama prepare for major mano-a-mano: Key political activities in 2023 

1 hour ago

No rule bars Controller and Accountant-General from contesting NPP parliamentary primaries – Richard Ahiagbah No rule bars Controller and Accountant-General from contesting NPP parliamentary...

1 hour ago

Akontombra NPP raises concern over growing disunity Akontombra NPP raises concern over growing disunity 

1 hour ago

GPRTU run to Parliament to review GH100 Emission Levy Bill GPRTU run to Parliament to review GH¢100 Emission Levy Bill

1 hour ago

We receive meagre funds from govt; wed have been bankrupt if not for IGF – National Sports Authority We receive meagre funds from govt; we’d have been bankrupt if not for IGF – Nati...

1 hour ago

Sefwi Akontombra NPP parliamentary aspirant, former Youth Organiser accuse gov't, MP of fake road contracts Sefwi Akontombra NPP parliamentary aspirant, former Youth Organiser accuse gov't...

1 hour ago

Stakeholders at review meeting Smallholder farmers lament destruction of farms by elephants

2 hours ago

Daboya-Mankarigu NPP Youth accuse Chairman Kalamonia of divisive politics Daboya-Mankarigu NPP Youth accuse Chairman Kalamonia of divisive politics

3 hours ago

You've proven that anything is possible with hard work – Mahama congratulates Afua Asantewaa after sing-a-thon You've proven that anything is possible with hard work – Mahama congratulates Af...

Just in....
body-container-line