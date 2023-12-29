All set for Failatu Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon to break Guinness World Record

Modern Ghana logo
All is set at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale for Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) on the longest cooking period by an individual.

The kitchen, created with transparent glass, has been set at the forecourt of the hotel, decorated with canned foods, a variety of spices, utensils and a label of information about the record attempt.

A barricade has been created with ribbons, a few meters away from the kitchen to keep some distance from the audience.

Failatu is expected to begin cooking officially on January 1, to January 5, to make up 120 hours to break the existing world cooking record.

The current record holder for the longest cooking by an individual in the GWR is Alan Fisher, an Irish chef, who cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 secs, early this year.

GNA

