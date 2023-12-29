Professor Jane Naana donates food items to Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital 

The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor J Naana Opoku-Agyemang, spent some time at the Psychiatric Hospital, Ankaful in the Central Region, where she donated food and sanitary items to the facility.

She explained that the donation was to support the efforts of the establishment in the discharge of their duties to psychiatric patients.

She said Christmas was a time of getting together and showing love and compassion, and it was appropriate for the visit, especially to a facility that reminded the public that not everyone was so privileged to be with family and friends as desirable.

She urged the public to accept and embrace people in difficult situations since empathy, acceptance and tolerance had important healing benefits.

She said “Mental health is something that should interest all of us. It's an aspect of health that can affect anyone, regardless.

The donation was made up of 50 bags of rice, two maxi bags of corn, four mini bags of Gari, gallons of cooking oil, 12 large-size tomato paste, 15 cartons of canned mackerel, 50 loaves of bread, 150 rolls of tissue paper, 20 boxes of water, 100 bags of sachet water and many pineapples, oranges and watermelons.

The Head of the hospital facility, Dr. Evezi Quao who received the items on behalf of the staff and inmates assured Professor Opoku-Agyemang that the items would be put to proper use

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by some Regional and Constituency members of the National Democratic Congress, including the Chairman of the KEEA constituency, Mr. John Quaicoe, Founder Batch Kwoffie; Sarah Kissi of the 31st December Movement, Charles Entsua Secretary, Vivian Sortor, Women Organizer and her deputy, Helen Essilfie and many significant the NDC members.

GNA