Stop the foolish, tribalism lobbying; allow Bawumia to select someone with thinking capacity — Kwesi Pratt fumes

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed his discontent with the intense lobbying within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concerning the selection of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for next year’s election.

Reportedly some influential figures within the NPP and various regional groups, particularly opinion leaders in the Greater Accra region, are actively lobbying to secure the Running Mate position.

Notably, the Greater Accra supporters have specifically urged the presidential candidate to consider choosing a Ga as the Running Mate.

Kwesi Pratt, during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show criticized such tribalistic considerations in the selection process, emphasizing that the primary criterion for choosing a Running Mate should be competence rather than tribal affiliations.

He described such actions as "foolishness" and urged political stakeholders to make their choices based on merit over tribalism.

Mr Pratt stated, "Whether the person is a Ga or Frafra, what difference does it make? Let's be serious.

“The main criteria should not be where the person is coming from but the capacity to think."

He indicates that such interference would not be healthy for Bawumia.

He stated, "This will not help Bawumia...why are you doing this to this man? No presidential candidate since 1992 has been treated this way. It's as if Bawumia can't make decisions of his own. Now we've got to the level of dictation; stop that."

Kwesi Pratt noted that the tribalistic lobbying is also happening within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The same appears to apply to the NDC; this foolishness has gripped all the parties and it must stop," Mr. Pratt stated.

He called for an end to such practices within all political parties, emphasizing the need for a merit-based approach to selecting running mates.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Page: GideonAffulAmoako

