29.12.2023 Education

2023 WASSCE: Ghana boasts of 411 out of 465 8A1s recorded in West Africa — MoE

29.12.2023 LISTEN

The Ministry of Education has touted the impressive performance of Ghanaian students in the 2023 WASSCE exams.

According to a statement from the MoE, Ghana recorded 411 out of the total 465 candidates who obtained straight A1s (8A1s) among West African countries that sat for the exams.

"We have made monumental progress in core subjects from an average 40.93 percent score (A1 –C6) in 2015 to a highly improved average of 69.73 percent score (A1 – C6) in 2023," the ministry stated.

The MoE took issue with recent comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama where he cast doubt on the authenticity of the 2023 results.

Mr Mahama alleged that some invigilators turn a blind eye to examination cheating aided by teachers.

In response, the ministry said, "the disparaging comments are a calculated attempt to downplay the great strides made by the ministry in improving learning outcomes."

It called on Ghanaians to condemn the statements, saying it would uphold "the highest quality of education in the country."

