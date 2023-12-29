2023 WASSCE: We’ve made monumental progress in core subjects — Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has rebutted claims made by opposition leader and former President John Mahama regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2023 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a news statement, the Ministry defended the WASSCE results and praised the progress made in improving learning outcomes.

“We have made monumental progress in core subjects from an average 40.93 per cent score (A1 –C6) in 2015 to a highly improved average of 69.73 percent score (A1 – C6) in 2023," the statement from the Ministry said.

The Ministry took issue with former President John Dramani Mahama for questioning the authenticity of the results.

According to them, the 2024 NDC flagbearer’s comments were a "false misrepresentation" aimed at tarnishing teachers and students.

“We described the former President's assertion as a false misrepresentation of the facts which only seeks to malign 'the integrity of the vast majority of our hard-working teachers and students,'" the statement noted.

The Ministry further highlighted what it described as an incredible performance in the WASSCE, with the country recording the highest number of students scoring straight As (8A1s) in both 2020 and 2023.

“Ghana boasting of 411 out of the 465 8A1s recorded across West Africa," the statement said.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to condemn Mr. Mahama's allegations, saying it will continue to uphold the highest standards in education and examinations.

“The Ministry reiterates our commitment that the quality of education and examinations at all levels, including the WASSCE will not be compromised," the statement concluded.