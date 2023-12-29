Peace in Volta my greatest achievement - Dr. Letsa  

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has touted peace and security in the Region as the most notable feat of his leadership.

The Regional Minister said reigning in volatile situations in areas including Nkonya and Alavanyo, should be considered a major achievement of the administration of Dr. Letsa who was addressing the media in the Region at a soiree in Ho.

“Nkonya and Alavanyo gave me sleepless nights in 2017,” he told reporters and other media personnel at the dinner and commended the security heads and various stakeholders for their efforts.

The Regional Minister noted also the periods of turmoil during secessionist attempts that rocked the Region and again commended the resilience of the people and various stakeholders.

“The most important thing that I am proud of is the maintenance of peace and security in the Volta Region of Ghana”.

Dr Letsa noted how the Region benefited from various government initiatives, which included free education, improvements in road infrastructure, and in health.

The Regional Minister also commended the Region for its resilience during the recent flooding of districts in the lower Volta basin and said efforts to provide permanent resettlement solutions were ongoing.

Dr. Letsa praised the role of the media in the Region's successes especially with efforts to promote its tourism appeal and said the success of the 2023 Volta Trade and Invest Fair owed appreciation to media efforts.

He reassured of his personal commitment to the economic progress of the Region and that would continue to sell its investment potential to the international community.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council would forever consider the media a partner in building the Region.

“I want to pledge the commitment of the VRCC to the activities of the GJA. Let us continue to work together to develop the Region. Let us continue to support peace in the Region.

“We need peace, and the election year should not affect peace in the Region.”

