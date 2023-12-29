Quality of education, examinations at all levels including WASSCE not compromised – Education Ministry

Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has assured the public that the quality of education in the country has not been compromised.

Following the release of results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), there have been concerns raised about the quality of students being churned out from the Senior High Schools.

Recently, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama challenged the authenticity of this year's WASSCE results.

He argued that some invigilators relaxed on the job and some teachers also helped students in answering questions.

“In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Reacting to these allegations and the many raised by several others, the Ministry of Education says the comments are a calculated attempt to downplay the great strides made by the ministry in improving learning outcomes in the country.

The Ministry added that the former President's assertions are a false misrepresentation of the facts which only seek to malign “the integrity of the vast majority of our hard-working teachers and students.”

In an assurance to the Ghanaian people, the Ministry said it is committed to ensuring the quality of education and examinations at all levels.