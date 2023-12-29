Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.12.2023 Education

Quality of education, examinations at all levels including WASSCE not compromised – Education Ministry

Education Minister, Yaw Osei AdutwumEducation Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum
29.12.2023 LISTEN

The Ministry of Education has assured the public that the quality of education in the country has not been compromised.

Following the release of results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), there have been concerns raised about the quality of students being churned out from the Senior High Schools.

Recently, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama challenged the authenticity of this year's WASSCE results.

He argued that some invigilators relaxed on the job and some teachers also helped students in answering questions.

“In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Reacting to these allegations and the many raised by several others, the Ministry of Education says the comments are a calculated attempt to downplay the great strides made by the ministry in improving learning outcomes in the country.

The Ministry added that the former President's assertions are a false misrepresentation of the facts which only seek to malign “the integrity of the vast majority of our hard-working teachers and students.”

In an assurance to the Ghanaian people, the Ministry said it is committed to ensuring the quality of education and examinations at all levels.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 minute ago

All set for Failatu Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thonto break Guinness World Record All set for Failatu Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon to break Guinness World Record

2 hours ago

Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum Quality of education, examinations at all levels including WASSCE not compromise...

2 hours ago

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin 2024 election: Our differences must not divide us, it should rather unite us – S...

4 hours ago

Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang My Achievements Must Significantly Impact People around Me - Professor Agyemang

5 hours ago

Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception

6 hours ago

Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - Dela Agorkle Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - ...

6 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amiduleft and current Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng Judiciary, OSP alliance fake; rogue Kisi Agyebeng planned it to coincide with my...

7 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen at Akwaaba Village to cheer Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon breaking attempt Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

7 hours ago

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll 60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong dire...

9 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

Just in....
body-container-line