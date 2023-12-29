We need $9.5 million in urgent funding for Afghanistan health crisis — WHO

The World Health Organization is calling on donors to urgently provide $9.5 million to address growing health needs in Afghanistan over the next six months.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Abdhanom Ghebreyesus warned that funding gaps are hampering the international health agency's response as Afghanistan grapples with a worsening humanitarian crisis this winter.

"Since September, nearly 500,000 Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan, many requiring a range of health services, especially considering the colder weather," Dr. Tedros said in a statement via X on Friday, December 29.

WHO's disease surveillance systems, according to Dr. Tedros, have detected outbreaks of acute watery diarrhea and COVID-19 among returning migrants and refugees, placing additional strain on Afghanistan's fragile health system.

While WHO and its partners have provided primary health care, mental health support, and maternal and child services to around 170,000 people so far, the $9.5 million funding appeal aims to scale up this life-saving assistance.

"But $9.5m is urgently needed to fill funding gaps in WHO's emergency appeal for the next 6 months," Dr. Tedros warned.