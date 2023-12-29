Modern Ghana logo
We need $9.5 million in urgent funding for Afghanistan health crisis — WHO

Health We need 9.5 million in urgent funding for Afghanistan health crisis — WHO
The World Health Organization is calling on donors to urgently provide $9.5 million to address growing health needs in Afghanistan over the next six months.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Abdhanom Ghebreyesus warned that funding gaps are hampering the international health agency's response as Afghanistan grapples with a worsening humanitarian crisis this winter.

"Since September, nearly 500,000 Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan, many requiring a range of health services, especially considering the colder weather," Dr. Tedros said in a statement via X on Friday, December 29.

WHO's disease surveillance systems, according to Dr. Tedros, have detected outbreaks of acute watery diarrhea and COVID-19 among returning migrants and refugees, placing additional strain on Afghanistan's fragile health system.

"WHO's disease surveillance system has detected cases of acute watery diarrhoea and #COVID19 among returnees," the Director-General noted.

While WHO and its partners have provided primary health care, mental health support, and maternal and child services to around 170,000 people so far, the $9.5 million funding appeal aims to scale up this life-saving assistance.

"But $9.5m is urgently needed to fill funding gaps in WHO's emergency appeal for the next 6 months," Dr. Tedros warned.

Isaac Donkor
