Avoid politics of insults — Ya-Na admonishes independent candidate 

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon has called on political leaders to run politics of policy and avoid politics of insults as they enter the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Ghanaians, he said needed peace and doable campaigns and not promises that would not solve their daily challenges.

Ya-Na Abukari II made the call when a 40-year Independent Presidential Candidate, Desmond Kwame Abrefa called on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi of Northern Region.

Ya-Na urged him and his campaign team to churn out attractive messages that would bring floating voters on board and also urged the traditional leaders to help maintain the peace they were enjoying.

Mr Desmond Kwame Abrefa the independent Presidential Candidate said he was there to introduce himself to the Ya-Na and to seek his blessing.

Desmond Kwame who is also Prophet of Jesus Personal Ministry and a Business man said he was elected by God to save the country in a new regime.

He said the youth were without jobs, compelling them to seek greener pastures beyond the boundaries of the country and he was contesting NDC and NPP in the 2024 general election to rescue them.

He said God had given Ghana a lot of lands, but it had been mismanaged by their leaders and he would fight for the youth and the nation like how David in the Bible fought and rescued his people and the country.

He reminded Ya-Na and his elders that politicians were wasting resources as the youth were not benefiting from it and promised to make meaningful use of resources by creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

