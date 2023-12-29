Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Banda DCE puts smile on faces of PWDs

Donations Banda DCE puts smile on faces of PWDs
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Banda District Assembly in the Bono region, led by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Akone Emmanuel has donated items worth GH¢40,000 to 42 PWDs.

The items include refrigerators, fufu pounding machines with 5years warranty, farm inputs, cosmetics, payment of medical bills and school fees for those who applied for the support on 28th December, 2023, held at the forecourt of the district assembly.

In an address by the District Chief Executive, he emphasizes the decision to improve the living standards of the PWDs in the district. He said the district assembly has registered a total of 700 persons with disabilities.

He urged the 42 persons with disabilities who are receiving the items to utilize them for the intended purpose.

The DCE added, "Before the purchase of the items, a team of officials from the Social Welfare at the Assembly embarked on needs-assessment survey of the PWDs in the communities to determine their specific needs."

"The activities of the beneficiaries with the items would be strictly monitored to ensure they did not abuse the assistance provided to them," the DCE reiterated.

He noted that 10 PWDs who are tertiary students are fully funded until they complete school. He encourages the PWDs to be entrepreneurial in their daily activities to be self-reliant.

Mr. Kumi Fofie Richard, the president of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled in Banda on behalf of the PWDs thanked the District Chief Executive and President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for their immense support to persons with disabilities.

He urges beneficiaries to make good use of them and engage in businesses that will generate income to help improve their livelihoods.

1229202342640-uaqctgfsrn-whatsapp-image-2023-12-29-at-0904468f57e016

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang My Achievements Must Significantly Impact People around Me - Professor Agyemang

2 hours ago

Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception

3 hours ago

Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - Dela Agorkle Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - ...

3 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amiduleft and current Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng Judiciary, OSP alliance fake; rogue Kisi Agyebeng planned it to coincide with my...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen at Akwaaba Village to cheer Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon breaking attempt Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

4 hours ago

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll 60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong dire...

4 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku Anyidoho Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku...

4 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder I hope my sing-a-thon attempt will push women, everyone out of their comfort zon...

5 hours ago

Full Text Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witchcraft, Criminal and Armed Forces Bills [Full Text] Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witc...

6 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

Just in....
body-container-line