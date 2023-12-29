Banda DCE puts smile on faces of PWDs

The Banda District Assembly in the Bono region, led by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Akone Emmanuel has donated items worth GH¢40,000 to 42 PWDs.

The items include refrigerators, fufu pounding machines with 5years warranty, farm inputs, cosmetics, payment of medical bills and school fees for those who applied for the support on 28th December, 2023, held at the forecourt of the district assembly.

In an address by the District Chief Executive, he emphasizes the decision to improve the living standards of the PWDs in the district. He said the district assembly has registered a total of 700 persons with disabilities.

He urged the 42 persons with disabilities who are receiving the items to utilize them for the intended purpose.

The DCE added, "Before the purchase of the items, a team of officials from the Social Welfare at the Assembly embarked on needs-assessment survey of the PWDs in the communities to determine their specific needs."

"The activities of the beneficiaries with the items would be strictly monitored to ensure they did not abuse the assistance provided to them," the DCE reiterated.

He noted that 10 PWDs who are tertiary students are fully funded until they complete school. He encourages the PWDs to be entrepreneurial in their daily activities to be self-reliant.

Mr. Kumi Fofie Richard, the president of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled in Banda on behalf of the PWDs thanked the District Chief Executive and President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for their immense support to persons with disabilities.

He urges beneficiaries to make good use of them and engage in businesses that will generate income to help improve their livelihoods.