A New Year Of Unity And Progress, A Message By The National President Of Conference Of Managers Of Education Units, (comeu) -Mrs Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe

On behalf of the board of trustees, the national executives and on my own behalf, I bring you peace as we mark a new beginning of another year.

I wish to thank you all for the support and cooperation I have enjoyed so far since I took over from my predecessor. As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, ushering in a brand new year, I reach out to you, my fellow Education Unit Managers across Ghana, with a heart brimming with immense pride and optimism.

Together, we stand at the precipice of another year, poised to continue our vital mission of shaping the future of Ghanaian education for every child of school going age, as spelt out in our slogan; Education for life!

The year gone by has been a testament to the unwavering spirit and dedication of our Education Units family. We have faced unprecedented challenges, in our schools and offices, from the lingering effects of the pandemic to economic uncertainties, all while shouldering the immense responsibility of ensuring quality education for every Ghanaian child. Yet, through it all, we have persevered.

We have adapted, innovated, and emerged stronger as a team, our commitment to our teachers and students is burning brighter than ever.I vividly recall countless instances of your exceptional leadership throughout the year.

From spearheading community-based learning initiatives, education week celebrations, quizzes, debates, training workshops to fostering collaboration among schools, you have consistently gone above and beyond, demonstrating the true meaning of servant leadership.

Your tireless efforts have not only nurtured young minds but also instilled in them the values of resilience, empathy, and a thirst for knowledge.As we step into the new year, our 50th anniversary year as COMEU, let us carry forward the lessons learned and the triumphs earned.

Let us continue to be the driving force behind a transformative education system, one that equips our teachers and students with the skills and knowledge needed to not only succeed in the workforce but also become responsible citizens and global leaders.In the year ahead, let us focus on, continue to Strengthen the unity within Education Unites, by fostering closer collaboration and knowledge sharing among our members, we can amplify our collective impact and ensure that no school, no matter its location or resources, is left behind which is the main reason our touch bearers founded schools.

More so, we should prioritize quality education for all, let us strive for educational equity, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to quality learning opportunities. This means advocating for increased resources, promoting inclusive practices, and embracing innovative teaching methods with the support of our religious bodies and Government.

Also we must embrace technology as a tool for progress, leveraging on the power of technology to enhance learning, personalize education, and bridge the digital divide. By liaising with government and our religious bodies to equip our schools with the necessary infrastructure and training teachers in tech-enabled pedagogy, we can create dynamic learning environments that prepares our students for the future.

Additionally, as Managers of mission schools, let us remember the power of our faith, the strength of community, and the unwavering hope that binds us together, we must make the conscious effect to build bridges with communities, let us continue to engage with our Regional and District Directors of education, parents, district assemblies, and other stakeholders, and community organizations, our various churches and other bodies to forge strong partnerships that support our schools and empower teachers and students.

I am confident that, with your unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit, we can make the new year a resounding success.

May your dedication to the cause of our school’s uplift others, our deeds effect healing and change, and our goal be to leave a lasting legacy of compassion and service to the world.

Together, let us write a new chapter in the story of Ghanaian education as pacesetters, one filled with unity, progress, and the shared joy of witnessing our students blossom into the best versions of themselves as we mark a beautiful beginning of age fifty. May the new year be filled with abundant blessings, renewed hope, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence in education.

God bless Mother GhanaGod bless COMEU and make her great and strong.SignedMrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe National President.